148 succumb to Covid-19 across country

The nationwide tally of Covid-19 patients jumped to 194,613 on Thursday, with 71,191 cases reported in Punjab, 75,168 in Sindh, 24,303 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,946 in Balochistan, 1,365 in Gilgit Baltistan, 11,710 in Islamabad and 930 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The virus has claimed at least 3,931 lives while around 82,926 coronavirus patients have recovered.

At least 129 more cases emerged in Balochistan in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 9,946. The virus has claimed one more live in the province, pushing the total number of fatalities to 109. According to health authorities, 3,737 patients have also recovered from the contagious disease so far.

At least 416 people have infected with the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pushing the provincial tally to 24,303. The contagion has claimed another 10 lives, bringing the fatalities to 879 in the province. According to health authorities, as many as 352 people have also recovered from the virus.

As many as 1,098 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Sindh taking the provincial tally to 75,168. Moreover, 17 people passed away in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,178 in the province. As many as 6,458 tests were conducted on the previous day while 1,267 more people said to have recovered from the virus in the province

A spokesperson for the Sindh police said that 85 more policemen have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two days. The total number of infected policemen has reached 1,145, the spokesman said, adding that 13 have died so far.

He said that 302 policemen have recovered from the virus.

“We are taking complete care of policemen affected with corona and steps are being taken on a daily basis,” he added.

Punjab recorded 1,655 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 71,191, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. It has also reported the highest single-day death toll of any province, confirming 86 deaths over the last 24 hours. More than 20,000 people in the province have recovered from the virus, according to the portal.

Islamabad reported 227 new coronavirus cases, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal, taking the total to 11,710. Gilgit Baltistan reported 28 additional cases, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 39, taking their tallies to 1,365 and 930, respectively. The capital has recorded seven more deaths from the virus while AJK has reported two. GB has not recorded new fatalities. Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid tested negative for novel coronavirus. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 8 and went into self-isolation at his home. He was later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi as a precautionary measure on his doctor’s advice.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said that some 148 Pakistanis have lost their lives while battling Covid-19 during last 24 hours. According to NCOC, as many as 81,307 COVID-19 patients have so far been recovered from across the country. No patient was on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).