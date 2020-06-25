PPP govt turned Karachi into ruins: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) provincial government has turned megacity Karachi into ruins and the constituencies of the opposition MPs including him are being specially revenged and targeted.

Speaking on the floor of Sindh assembly here Thursday, he said his constituency was being specially targeted. He said rulers should take revenge from him but not from the people of his constituency. He said people of his constituency are poor and they should be not deprived from civic facilities.

He said his relatives are being harassed. He said there is a huge corruption in Superhighway Sabzi Mandi and this big vegetable market is facing unhygienic conditions and spreading diseases.

Haleem Adil said Larkana is in the constituency of Bilawal and the Bilawal House is in the constituency of PTI. He said; however, we do not believe in personal revenge to our political opponents. He said but, the PPP rulers are taking revenge from Saifullah Abro in Larkana. He said to become a Bhutto it needs to have a father and a grandfather who belong to the Bhutto tribe. He said writing oneself as Bhutto in his identity card does not make that person a Bhutto. He said a true Bhutto would never have attacked Imran Khan.

The PTI VP said that they say that a robbery of Rs239billion is committed with Sindh. He asked where is this robbery and who committed it. He said this is not a political language. He said revenue recovery was less and all provinces including Sindh got less share.

He said Punjab got a share which was less by Rs475billion, Balochistan by Rs144billion, but they did not say that any robbery was committed. He said Sindh had to recover Rs288 billion but they recovered only Rs208billion. He asked if Sindh has committed a robbery of Rs80billion.

Haleem Adil said even before coronavirus disease, Sindh was given more than 35percent of its share. He said the PPP has been committing robberies in Sindh for last 13 years. He said Karachi feeds whole country, but the PPP rulers have made megacity Karachi a Katchra Kundi. He said Karachi is not given funds because the PPP did not gotten votes from the megacity.

He said Shakoor Shad tossed the PPP outside Lyari and Lyari did not get funds. He said there is a forecast of heavy monsoon rains and Bilawal would again say that when there are more rains there is more water. He said the Sindh government has done nothing to save Karachi from possible urban flooding.

The PTI VP said the federal government has repaid loans of Rs1200billion. It has to repay loans of Rs2700billion but still now new tax is levied. He said bicycle is made cheaper and Vigo vehicles costlier. He said the Sindh rulers have purchased the Vigo vehicles and now Murad Ali Shah would hunt locusts in these costly vehicles.

He said cigars and electronic cigarettes are made costlier, while milk, cream, cooking oil, butter oil, pluses, vegetables, rice, fruits, dry fruits, spices, sugar, soybean, power supply of LED lights and shoes are made cheaper. He said withholding tax from marriage halls is lifted. Leather, wooden products, carpets, textile flooring, film and cinema equipments and motorcycles are made cheaper. He said our Captain has given a package of Rs1200billion to the poor people and every family is being given Rs12000.

Haleem Adil said we gave 5million labors of Sindh Rs60 billion and you gave them soap bars of Rs60. He said we gave Rs1.85billion in Badin, Rs2.2billion in Larkana, and you people have sold the medicines of government hospitals in Larkana. He said government medicines of Rs 2 crore were found from a graveyard of Larkana.