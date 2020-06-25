Governor lauds UoG for Rs 3.36m donation to COVID-19 relief fund

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar lauded the students, faculty and staff of the University of Gujrat (UoG) for their contribution to donate Rs3.36 million to Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund Programme during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Dr Shabbar Atiq who called on him at the Governor House here to present the Rs3.36 million cheque.

The UoG vice chancellor informed the Governor and Chancellor of the UoG about the varsity’s smooth and successful shift to the online learning format as part of the government’s various measures adopted in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic to check the spread of the outbreak. Dr Shabbar Atiq discussed with the governor various aspects of the new format as well as various initiatives and other reforms introduced by him to promote the cause of higher education in the country.

Ch. Sarwar appreciated the efforts of the vice chancellor in this regard. He also lauded the efforts of the UoG students, faculty, and administration in raising the contribution of Rs.3.36 million as donation to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.