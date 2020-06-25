DC Ishrat Ali assigned tasks to PM’s Corona Tiger Force

FAISALABAD: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in the committee room of his office in which the issues of assigning various duties to the Corona Relief Tiger Force consisting of volunteers in the light of the directions of the Government of Pakistan were discussed. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Afifa Shajia, Ac Mudassar, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian, Curator Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javed, Ex DDPR Subhan Ali, PTI leader Major Abdul Rehman Rana,industrialist Farrukh Zaman were also present.

The Commissioner said that in the situation created due to Corona, rescue services, security measures, implementation of lockdown, awareness of the use of face masks among the public, implementation of SOPs in shops and markets are being carried out with the services of Tiger Force and all registered volunteers should be contacted in this regard so that maximum number of volunteers can be availed.

He asked the officers of different department to fulfilling the targets of taking Tiger Force volunteers on board and urged them to immediately contact the Tiger Force focal persons and assign them duties. In this regard, other officers and staff of their departments should be mobilized while the members of the Assembly should also be kept informed of the plan.

Deputy Commissioner said that a total of 50367 people have been registered in the Corona Tiger Force in the district out of which 13242 are volunteering so far, most of whom are social workers, students, teachers, medical workers and journalists. He iformed that district administration has made focus on this assignment and so far 52 meetings and 12 seminars had been conducted to assign duty to tiger force.PTI leader said that he would make the Tiger Force in Faisalabad a success in collaboration with the district administration.