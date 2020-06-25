ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday, said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is spending billions of rupees arbitarily.

During the hearing of the corona suo motu notice case in the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice remarked that it is not known how the NDMA is working, don’t know if there is any monitoring on NDMA expenditure?

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that NDMA was importing medicines from outside, don’t know for what purpose these medicines are being procured? Are these medicines provided to public sector hospitals? Are medicines being used in government hospitals under the supervision of doctors?

The Attorney General told the court that the NDMA is audited by the Auditor General of Pakistan. NDMA is facilitating the procurement of medicines.

On this, the Chief Justice said that the import of medicines should be done with the approval of DRAP.

The attorney general told the court that the NDMA had legal protection approves drug drips. Are medicines being used in government hospitals under the supervision of doctors?

Justice Ejaz-Ul-Haq asked who is given the medicines imported from outside? DRAP said a record should be kept of the patient to whom the medicine is given. These medications are for patients with anxiety.

Justice Ejaz-Ul-Haq said that if we start collecting patient data then the patient will pass away. It would have been better if the responsibility of data collection had been given to government hospitals. Are these medicines provided to public sector hospitals?

The Chief Justice said that according to the document, the machinery for the private company was ordered by NDMA on its ship. The private company ordered machinery for the N95 mask. Is the customs duty of the machinery paid?

The Attorney General told the court that the NDMA facilitated the private company in procuring the machinery.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that no individual should get favor. The owner of the company will become a billionaire in 2 days. Don’t know what happened to the rest of the people and companies?

The Chief Justice said that Corona made people billionaires overnight. Don’t know who are the partners of this company? The government has not done such a favor to any company. The work was done by the owner of the company sitting at home.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the NDMA of a private company had set up factories of N95 masks. If such a facility is provided then the destiny of the country will change. Unemployment is the reason why government agencies do not provide facilities.

The Chief Justice said that the fate of the country would change if other sectors also get such facility. How much did the machinery cost? How was the LC opened?

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad asked if the government has to provide facility to businessmen then an advertisement should be placed in the newspaper.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad has remarked that if the government does so, an industrial revolution will take place in the country. Production will increase so much that the dollar will be between Rs 165 and Rs 20 to 25. We remember that the dollar used to be three rupees.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked where Pakistanis from the Middle East would be fed. Should they go wherever they want after 14 days in quarantine? Between 50,000 and 100,000 workers are returning from the Middle East.

The Chief Justice remarked that people are graduating from educational institutions. What is the way to feed them? It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. What if the government has an economic policy?

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked what is the future vision of the government. How will the government solve the problems of the people? Is there a consensus in Parliament on public issues?

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that rhetoric on TV would not fill the stomachs of the people. The people need food, petrol, education, health and employment. The Prime Minister says that the Chief Minister of a province is a dictator, what will be the explanation?

The Chief Justice said that the Prime Minister and the Federal Government have no writ in this province. How can the Sindh government spend Rs 4 billion for 400 luxury vehicles? These vehicles have been called for the rulers of the province. A car costs Rs 11.6 million. We will not allow such luxury vehicles to be ordered.

The Chief Justice ordered to deposit Rs 4 billion with the Supreme Court. There is no money to clean Karachi’s drain.

Are the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan ordering such vehicles?

Advocate Generals told the court that KP and Punjab were not ordering such luxury vehicles.

Justice Qazi Amin remarked that the price of oxygen cylinder has increased many times more than Rs 5,000. Where is the government?

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that people had high hopes so people brought change. Politicians have come to throw mud at each other.

The attorney general told the court that the government was making tough decisions within the law. A tail crisis arose for no apparent reason. The government is not surrendering against such forces.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the entire government could not be held hostage by 20 people. If the government has any desire, no one can stop the government. The government should take action according to the law in every work.

Chief Justice asked 16 million tons of wheat was stolen from Sindh, what happened to it? On this, the Attorney General said that the problem of locust-heart is a provincial one and they are helping to eradicate it.

The hearing of the coronavirus suo motu notice case in the Supreme Court was adjourned for three weeks.