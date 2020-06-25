Pakistan Rangers, police arrest 3 criminals

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and SIU police in a joint operation on the basis of intelligence information arrested 3 most wanted terrorists involved in various crimes. The arrested accused include Wasiullah, Mohammad Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan which belongs to MQM London. Weapons and hand grenades have also been recovered from the arrested accused.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that they belonged to the Wajih MQM London team. Wajih was planning terrorism in Karachi by taking orders from MQM London. The accused admitted that the team had planned to target Noorul Arif (Bol TV) on the orders of Altaf Hussain, besides the team also targeted Wasim’s former MPA, The accused revealed that cracker grenade attacks were also planned in gas cylinder shops in Malir, Shah Faisal and Korangi areas so that large explosions could occur due to exploding cylinders. The accused admitted that MQM London was currently in Karachi. We are planning a terrorist attack by organizing small groups. Further revelations are expected from the accused.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for legal action. The public is urged to immediately report such elements to the nearest check post or Rangers Wizard Whatsapp number 03479001111, email address rangers.madadgar@gmail.com or call the Rangers Helpline 1101 or by SMS. Will be kept secret.