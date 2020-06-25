DPO Lodhran’s step to save prisoners from hot weather

Public has been demanding reforms in Punjab police since forever. Although not enough has been done in this regard by the government so far but at times, higher officials of the department are found to be taking remarkable actions for public interest.

Recently, Syed Karrar Hussain, DPO Lodhran, has taken such a step. According to reports, keeping in mind the increasing temperature, the police officer, who hails from Gilgit Baltistan, has ordered to place air coolers in cells in all police stations across the district. It is noteworthy that this is done on humanistic grounds.

In times when the police department is being criticized, globally and within the country, for its brutality and inhuman behavior, this little act of kindness is a sign that goodness exists everywhere.

With each passing day, it is becoming more important to reform the institution, in particular and society, in general, to decrease dehumanization of suspects, and promote the idea of hating the crime and not the criminal. Karrar Hussain’s gesture is a step towards driving out darkness through light.