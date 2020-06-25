Seeing double? Mahira Khan’s look alike has got the internet talking

The world is filled with lookalikes and doppelgangers. And it truly amazes us, when we come across one.

Just a few weeks back, the news of Iqra Aziz’s doppelganger took the media by a storm, and it was quite baffling to see that even Iqra’s sister couldn’t differentiate between the two due to the uncanny resemblance.

Well! If that wasn’t enough to leave us amazed, the next doppelganger we are about to introduce you to surely is. And this time, we have found the uncanny resemblance of superstar Mahira Khan.

A lifestyle blogger by profession, Kurasah boasts over 15k Instagram followers all of whom are convinced that she’s a copy of Mahira. Some even claim that they get confused between the two and can’t find differences.

Kurasah Anwar Sheikh has shared several photos on her Instagram in which she not only shows a duplicate of Mahira Khan but also has her own dress, make-up and style as a well-known actress.

Mahira Khan’s lookalike girl does not belong to any other country or city, but she also belongs to Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, from where Mahira Khan belongs.

Since Mahira Khan has been away from our screens, we would love to see more of her! Mahira Khan has made Pakistan proud numerous times by representing the country at international events.

Not only that, but in case you didn’t know, Khan is the very first ambassador of L’Oreal Paris from Pakistan who represented the brand internationally at Cannes and during the Paris Fashion Week as well.