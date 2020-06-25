Emirates Airlines suspends flights to Pakistan after large number of passengers tested COVID-19 positive

In a recent development, Emirates Airlines has suspended its flights to Pakistan for 10 days. Sources said that the last flight EK607 from Karachi will depart for Dubai only.

The Dubai carrier, which is operating limited services due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the temporary suspension was effective June 24.

“We are co-ordinating closely with the various authorities and will review and implement any required additional measures to satisfy all parties before we resume services from Pakistan,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.

The airline will continue to operate flights to Pakistan, she said.

The rate of COVID-19 cases has been rising fast in Pakistan, a country of 207 million people, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out a nationwide lockdown. It has recorded 3,755 deaths and 188,926 infections.

This week, South Korea’s government temporarily banned most people from Pakistan and Bangladesh from entering after it recorded increases in coronavirus cases from those countries.