Justice Isa’s wife claims family receiving death threats

Supreme Court’s judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa has recently received death threats five days after a presidential reference was quashed against him.

The news was confirmed by Sarina Faez Isa, wife of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. She even lodged a complaint at Islamabad Police stating, “I am the wife of Mr. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and whom a death threat has been extended.”

She wrote in her application submitted with SHO Islamabad Secretariat Police Station in person that her father is very seriously ill and today is the first day she had stepped out of the house. “I do not want to also lose my husband,” she added.

A search on the internet revealed the name of the person painting a target mark on her husband’s picture to be Agha Iftikharuddin Mirza, she said, adding that she had enclosed printouts of two documents which she had obtained from links appearing in the video, but she did not know if this was his real name.

Sarina said that many powerful people were not happy with her husband and she suspected the death threat was in continuation of what they have been facing.

On Friday, the top court had quashed the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa as well as the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) proceedings that were started on the basis of the reference.

Back in October 2019, the government informed the Supreme Court (SC) that Justice Qazi Faez Isa was the ‘ostensible owner’ of three properties in the United Kingdom as his family members purchased the assets at a time when they had no independent source of income. The government in its response lamented over the behavior of Justice Isa who instead of addressing the questions raised in the reference started vilifying the complainant. The response was submitted by then-Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan.

A 10-judge full court had issued the verdict after hearing for over six months multiple petitions filed against the reference that claimed that Justice Isa had committed misconduct by not disclosing his family members properties in the United Kingdom in his wealth statement.