Indian music label removes Atif Aslam’s song from YouTube

Indian music record label and film production company T-Series has removed Atif Aslam’s song from its Youtube channel two days after releasing the video.

The label released a version of the ‘Kinna Sona’ sung by Atif Aslam but removed the video from their YouTube channel after two days. The original romantic number first featured in 2019 movie ‘Marjaavaan’ starring Sidharth Malhotra.

There was immediate backlash in India and #TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on Twitter after the music label put up the popular Pakistani singer’s son on Youtube.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) has demanded to ban Pakistani artistes in India amid the deteriorating relations.

The issue also caught the attention of extremist right-wing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena run by Raj Thackeray which demanded to take down the song or else action will be taken.

T-Series said in a statement, “It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song.” The music label added, “We condemn our mistake and apologise for the same. We assure you that henceforth we will neither release, nor promote the song on any platform of T-Series. Meanwhile, we are removing the said song from our YouTube channel. We also assure you that henceforth we will not be releasing or promoting work by any Pakistani artistes.”

T-Series has also been involved in a controversy with singer Sonu Nigam, who has accused the music label of treating outsiders unfavourably.

Pakistani actors faced similar ban in 2016 after the Uri terror strike. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” faced difficulties in its release for featuring Fawad Khan. The film released after the director apologised and promised to never work with Pakistani actors again. Bollywood producers have avoided working with actors from across the border after the controversy.