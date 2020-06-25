Govt planning to set up Gemstone City in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate a strategy for the establishment of a Gemstone City in the federal capital.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting on development of gems and minerals sector, directed to establish a one-window facility to promote foreign investment and exports in gems and minerals sector.

PM Imran Khan also sought a detailed report on the related problems so as to devise a comprehensive roadmap. He expressed confidence that development of gems and mineral sector would not only create immense job opportunities but also help increase exports.

The meeting discussed matters related to reserves of precious gems, conducting research, encouraging foreign investment and ensuring coordination among federal and provincial governments in this regard.