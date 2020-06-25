While passing through the roads in the city, it is very hard to find a feasible footpath or walkway for the pedestrians to walk on. If there is any footpath built, it is often occupied by encroachments. Most of the times these footpaths are blocked with barriers installed by law and enforcement departments.

This can be observed while taking a walk on any road of the city, where pedestrians can be seen facing problems due to lack of footpaths. These footpaths are either non-existent or have been encroached upon by big and small businesses right under the authorities’ nose. Similarly, crossing the roads at any point in the city too has become a challenging task for the pedestrians.

The Mall Road is considered the central artery of the provincial capital and undoubtedly is one of the busiest roads, however, even the said road is not very welcoming to the pedestrians as various points on the Mall including Alhamra, WAPDA House, Hall Road, Lahore Zoo, Naqi Market, CM Secretariat and Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Office lack walkways. Barriers can also be seen placed on various spots on Mall Road, which are causing problems not only to the pedestrians but also to the motorists for the encroachments are one of the greatest reasons behind the road’s notorious traffic jams.

Not only is the lack of footpaths a problem, but the authorities’ negligence towards their maintenance is also one. If footpaths are present alongside the roads at any point, they barely qualify as walkways. Electric poles in the middle of the footpaths are a common sight across the city besides several vendors having set up tea stalls, juice corners and toy shops on the walkways. Similarly, several footpaths are home to overflowing gutters.

An example of this is at the Queen’s Road where the CCPO office is located. The footpaths on either side of the road have been occupied, as on one side – outside the CCPO’s office – it is encroached with security obstacles, while the other side has been turned into a motorcycle parking stand.

A much similar situation prevails on other roads of the city. Ferozpur Road and Jail Road after being renovated a few years ago were declared signal free corridors, but the authorities have remained reluctant to facilitate pedestrians despite after spending billions of rupees.

Overhead bridges aren’t always a good option, especially when one is moving with one’s family. The footpaths have been eaten up by the roads widened to accommodate the fast moving vehicles. The pedestrians can be seen foot it, trying to weave their way through the mess and avoiding any collisions.

The situation is the same in different parts of the city and the vulnerability of the pedestrians to accidents is increasing by the day. Even where they are safe, the inconvenience they face while walking up to a point deters them from doing so again.

Against this backdrop, the Global Status Report on Road Safety 2015, issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO), seems highly relevant. The report states that Pakistan is not launching any road safety policies to promote walking or cycling and the estimated fatality rate is 14.2 per 100,000 people.

Another report, based on the analysis of a total of 2,090 autopsies at three mortuaries in Karachi, points out the risks faced by pedestrians. It states that the manner of death was accidental in 822 cases. Of these, 581 autopsy cases were due to Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs). The majority of the victims on whom autopsy was performed were pedestrians (389 or 67 percent) followed by motorcyclists (122 or 21 percent).