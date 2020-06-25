Development of merged districts top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the federal government is fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of development funds to merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (former FATA), the prime minister said that ensuring timely completion of development schemes in the merged districts is the top priority of the government.

The delegation comprising MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, and Iqbal Khan was headed by Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri.

Matters related to public welfare, uplift of the merged districts, steps regarding containing the spread of coronavirus and progress on roadmap for socio-economic development of the country were discussed during the meeting.

The MNAs thanked the prime minister for taking a personal interest in the development of the merged districts.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan also approved the launch of Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile application. Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on the prime minister here and briefed him on how digital technology can contribute in the effective functioning of the Tiger Force.

The Tiger Force application, which will contain the feature for geo-tagging, will help in the smooth running of the team.

The prime minister, while expressing satisfaction over the effective use of Tiger Force through digital technology, said that youth are an asset of the country and their passion for serving the nation is praiseworthy.