It’s up to Israel to decide on West Bank annexation: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday it is up to Israel to make its own decisions on whether to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do despite international opposition. Speaking to reporters ahead of Netanyahu’s July 1 target date, Pompeo said extending Israeli sovereignty was a decision “for Israelis to make.” Senior aides to US President Donald Trump began discussions on Tuesday on whether to give Netanyahu the green light for annexation, which has drawn condemnation from the Palestinians, US Arab allies and a number of other foreign governments. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged Israel to abandon plans to annex parts of the West Bank, warning this threatened prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Under Trump’s Middle East peace proposal, unveiled in January, it is envisaged that the United States would recognize the Jewish settlements – built on land that the Palestinians seek for a state – as part of Israel. The proposal would create a Palestinian state as part of a broader peace plan but impose strict conditions on it. Palestinian leaders have dismissed the initiative entirely.