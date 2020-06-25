Govt planning to set up Gemstone City in Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed formulating of a strategy for the establishment of a Gemstone City in Islamabad featuring one-window facility to promote foreign investment and exports in the sector of gems and minerals. Chairing a meeting on development of the gems and minerals sector, the prime minister also sought a detailed report on the related problems so as to devise a comprehensive roadmap. Imran Khan said Pakistan has been endowed with innumerable mineral resources, however, regretted that attention was not paid to the sector in the past. He expressed the confidence that development of gems and mineral sector would not only create immense job opportunities for the youth but also help increase the country’s exports. The meeting discussed matters related to the reserves of precious gems, including emerald, ruby, amethyst and sapphire, besides conducting research, encouraging foreign investment and ensuring coordination among the federal and provincial governments. It stressed to take full advantage of the country’s potential in the gems and jewelery sector, and increase the exports in that regard. The meeting was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Special Assistant for Mineral Resources Shehzad Syed Qasim, French expert Plowright and Rupani Foundation Chief Executive Officer Wasim Samad and other experts in the field of minerals and gems.