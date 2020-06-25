BRT project to be completed by June 2021: KP minister

In yet another deadline, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Shah Muhammad on Wednesday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will be completed by June 2021.

Addressing the provincial assembly session, Shah Muhammad said that the initial cost of BRT was Rs60 billion, adding that its cost has gone up due to the changes to its design.

He maintained that if the former government had given the railway track on lease they would have completed the flagship project at a cost of Rs17 billion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had announced to inaugurate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar in April 2020.

Expressing his views in ARY News’ programme, Bakhabar Savera, Shaukat Yousafizai had said the final phase of BRT Peshawar will be completed by February 15, adding that 50 buses were available at the corridor.

The minister had said training of the staff and drivers of the project was underway and the provincial government would be able for a test run of the project in April.

Replying to a query, Shuakat Yousafzai had said, the government had assured Supreme Court for the completion of the project in June as a precautionary measure in case of any delay.