Notices issued on plea challenging ‘govt move to rename’ BISP

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the federal authorities on a petition by PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira challenging the government’s move to “rename” the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). A bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took up the petition and directed the official respondents, including the federal law secretary, the finance secretary and the BISP secretary and director general to submit their comments on the petition by the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned until July 22. The petitioner, who is also the PPP Central Punjab president, stated before the court that the BISP was launched to provide financial assistance and other social protection and safety cover to economically-distressed persons and families. Qamar Zaman Kaira said currently, the incumbent government is extending financial assistance in the name of ‘Ehsaas Programme’ under BISP Act, 2010. The government illegally, unlawfully, unconstitutionally and with malicious intent renamed the programme without introducing any requisite amendment in the Act, he argued. “It is a settled principle that no policy/decision could be made against the statute without proper amendment in the relevant statute applicable to the matter in question,” the PPP leader said.