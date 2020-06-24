Life-saving drugs missing from Islamabad’s markets

Following the announcement of UK health experts that Dexamethasone steroids can save life of those who are in critical condition due to the deadly COVID-19 infection the pharmacies are empty from the life-saving drugs across the capital.

To trace the availability of life saving Dexamethasone in federal capital Islamabad Daily Times visited more than 16 pharmacies shops in federal capital and no single tablet or vaccine were available in any shop across the capital.

The pharmacies shop owners mostly endorsed that Dexamethasone are missing from markets of Islamabad and the companies stop distribution of the mentioned steroids to the markets.

An official of the SafeWay pharmacy shop said that the Dexamethasone both vaccine and tablets were available in markets one week ago but after the announcement of UK health experts not only the distributors and companies stopped the distribution but the available stock is also missing from the market. He added that the sachet of the Dexamethasone which consists one thousands tablets price was between 300-350 but now the company stops distribution of these drugs due to unknown reasons and I believe this will only be available in black having more than 5000 price he added.

An employee of the Khalid Pharmacy said that one vaccine of the Dexamethasone price was 5-10 rupees in markets but now this vaccine is also missing from the markets of Islamabad and the reason is clear that this vaccine will be sold to the customers in black. He added that another Decadron vaccine which works in blood disease, difficulties in breathings and other health diseases which are manufactured by OBS private limited are also missing from markets. He added the price of a packet was 55 rupees but now this will also be sold in black in thousands rupees.

To get the official version of DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqat he replied to take a version from Drugs Regulatory Authority (DRAP). However, despite repeated attempts no official of DRAP was available to comment.

An owner of a pharmacy who wished not to be named Told that the Islamabad administration issued a notification regarding this and I believe that they will only do crack down on pharmacy shops not against the strongest mafia of Pharamas because they have rich connection in government, police and Bureaucracy and no one will touch them. He added that in country history no one has done a crackdown against Pharma mafia but police and administration only take action against small shopkeepers.

He added that OBS Pharma company is manufacturing life saving drugs (Decadron) price was 55 rupees but now not only the company stops distribution but as well not available in the markets. He added further that Trigon Pharmaceuticals Pakistan company were manufacturing Deltasalon steroids on 10 rupees, Star laboratories Dexamethasone (Dexadrin) were available in market 24 and 154 rupees but not available in any place in Islamabad except black.

The Alux Pharmacy owner said last week that all life saving drugs which can save the lives of those infected from the deadly virus are now missing from Islamabad and no one will be able to crack down against Pharma owners because they are powerful elements of society. He added that those who beloveds are in critical condition due to the infection of the virus will now run from pillar to post for these drugs but this will only be available in highest prices in black.

When Approached to Advisor to Prime Minister on health Dr Zaffar Mirza regarding the issue his staff member responded that he is in meeting and can’t talk this time, when contacted again he didn’t respond as well the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Sajjid shah didn’t respond despite repeated attempts.

Drugs regulatory authority inspector Shabbir responded that we did a survey last week in Islamabad’s markets and Dexamethasone is available anywhere in the markets.