3rd exhibition of holy artefacts begins at Centaurus Mall

The Centaurus Mall is pleased to announce that its 3rd yearly exhibition of the holy artefacts started on Wednesday. There will be an exclusive display of the following relics from June 24 to July 03, 2020 in Atrium -II:

a. Kiswa Al-Ka’bah

b. The Repentance Door Drape

c. Objects of virtu and curios of spiritual significance

The event, however, is being supervised in strict compliance to the SOPs of the Govt. of Pakistan for curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Management of The Centaurus Mall is truly honored to organize an event that will give the citizens of the twin cities a spiritual experience of its kind. The significance of this particular venture is pivotal at present especially when the disease and economic inconvenience have engulfed humanity in ways that were never known before.

The bright and propitious exhibition is anticipated to bring solace and consolation to the pandemic stricken populace of the twin cities as well as other valued visitors who are expected to grace the event with their esteemed presence. Artefacts of incalculable worth will be on display during the ten days of exhibition. The management has devised a comprehensive security and crowd management plan for the event wherein increased emphasis is laid on COVID-19 prevention SOPs.

The Hon’ble Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday, 24th June 2020 and delivered a prayer for the betterment, forgiveness, and riddance of mankind from the pandemic. A number of esteemed politicians, bureaucrats, businessmen and diplomats including their excellency(s) the Head of Missions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were in attendance.

The one of its kind exhibition will continue till Friday, 3rd July 2020.