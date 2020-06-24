UMT president expresses condolences over demise of Dr Mughees

President University of Management & Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed his heartiest condolences on the demise of Professor Dr Mughees Sheikh.

He expressed that Dr. Mughees was one of the most successful and influential academicians in the history of Media Studies development in Pakistan. He was an inspiration to generations of media practitioners, scholars, teachers and students. He was Passionate, hard-working and committed individual who had put his heart and soul into teaching and given his best in everything he did.

Ibrahim Murad also said that Dr. Mughees has left an indelible legacy that would continue to inspire and motivate the lives of many. He throughout wholeheartedly engaged in the creation and development of new courses and drove innovation in media houses. He brought a depth of knowledge and insight to the field. His active engagement paved ways for futuristic development in the media profession and has had a great impact on the higher education landscape of media and Mass communication studies. He had innovative perspectives and often challenged conventional wisdom.

President UMT further told that Professor Mughees was a thoughtful individual and had a profound understanding of human capital development. He had a passion for life and learning. The contribution he has made in the discipline of Media and communications studies will remain unparalleled and long-lasting. His absence will be a profound loss for the entire UMT community.

Ibrahim Murad expressed his deep sympathies to the family of bereaved, wishing them peace at a difficult time

Director General UMT Abid HK Shirwani and senior Management of UMT offered final prayer of Dr. Mughees Sheikh at PU Ground.