NAB summon Khawaja Asif on June 26

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Asif on June 26 over alleged misuse of power. According to media reports, NAB Lahore has summoned former foreign minister Khawaja Asif in housing society case. He is accused of selling more land than he possessed. According to sources, family members of Khawaja Asif are also involved in the case. Earlier in June 2019, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Khawaja Asif’s wife Mussarat Asif and son Khawaja Asad for interrogation of alleged corruption in Cantt Housing Scheme, Sialkot.