Former captain Rashid Latif flays cricketers for not following the SOPs

KARACHI: Former cricketer Rashid Latif on Wednesday criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and players for their unprofessional approach as they did not follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the pandemic. The PCB on Tuesday announced that 10 players and one support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for Covid-19. The PCB had organised these 35 tests in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. “Players who have tested positive were practicing outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. Unprofessional approach from PCB and players is to blame for these positive Covid-19 tests,” said Latif on his YouTube channel. “I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance,” he added.

Latif added that the selection committee must have already started deliberating over possible replacements for the players who tested positive for Covid-19. “Selection committee must have started pondering over replacements. But those replacements have to be tested as well,” he said. The players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, will assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on June 24 and will undergo second round of testing on June 25. Those, who will test negative on June 25, will depart for Manchester on a chartered flight. Within 24 hours after arriving in the UK, they will be tested by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) medical panel. Meanwhile, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan has said that the tour of England is on track.