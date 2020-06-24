Pakistan Sports Board reconstituted with eleven members only

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has taken a major step by reconstituting the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), reducing it to just 11 members from the previous strength of 35 members. On June 18, the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) notified that an 11-member board which is supposed to take policy decisions on sports in the country had been formed. The officials of the newly formed PSB are optimistic about playing their due role for promotion of sports in the country during the coming months. Many PSB officials said Wednesday that the newly formed 11-member board would prove effective for the promotion of sports in the country. PSB spokesperson Azam Dar also said that he was pinning high hope on the new board which would hold its first meeting soon to draw the road map for future course of action.

However, what is surprising is that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has no role in the PSB. The PSB is headed by minister in charge of the administrative division which currently is the Minister IPC. Other members who comprise the new sports board are IPC Secretary, DG PSB, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Managing Director Nespak or his nominee, President or Secretary of Pakistan Athletics Federation, President or Secretary Pakistan Football Association, President or Secretary of Sports Control Board and President POA. Two prominent businessmen of the country –– Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi and Shafiq Abbasi, who is Chairman of a well-known pharmaceutical company, are also part of new board. IPC minister to head the new PSB:

“Earlier, the PSB could not have frequent meetings since it was difficult to have all the 35 members available for them at one time and therefore the issues lingered on. However, now the newly formed board is set to hold regular meetings,” said Azam Dar on Wednesday. He appreciated IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza for playing her strong role in formation of the new board. Azam further said that a committee had already been formed in the 88th Executive Committee meeting of PSB on June 8 to review the existing National Sports Policy 2005 in line with the 18th Constitutional amendments and would start its work very soon.