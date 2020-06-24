Miley reveals she’s six months sober

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her sobriety in a candid new interview.

While speaking to Variety’s Marc Malkin, the superstar singer and actress shared that she’s living a sober lifestyle and going to therapy.

“I’ve been sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery,” Cyrus explained, adding that she’s been thinking “a lot” about her mother, Tish Cyrus. “My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.”

The 27-year-old daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus continued, “So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great.”

When Malkin mentioned his upcoming “sober birthday,” Cyrus replied, “Congratulations. It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’ It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.’ The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

Looking back on her career, Cyrus said there’s one interview moment that stands out to her.

“One of my favourite interviews is when I say, ‘Anyone that smokes weed is a dummy.’ That one I love to send to my parents, who are big stoners, every now and then,” Cyrus shared. “It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft.”

Referencing her vocal surgery in late 2019, Cyrus said, “I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk. I was so ripped writing on the whiteboard, yelling at everybody. I had this one big bicep from just yelling at mom and still trying to do meetings. But it prepared me for the stillness and the quietness.”