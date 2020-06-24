Ali Zafar pays tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Pakistan’s prominent actor and singer Ali Zafar has paid a heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Instagram, he shared a throwback photo with Sushant and some other friends. Zafar went onto say that the Kedarnath actor was one of the nicest people he met.

“I remember this night vividly. He was one of the warmest and nicest people I had met in the industry. So full of life and always smiling. Still can’t get over it,” he wrote.

Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was living alone during lockdown and was found hanging at his residence by police.

The heartthrob earned fame through TV and then made his Bollywood debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che!

His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK, followed by the titular role in the sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.