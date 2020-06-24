Punjab govt decides to Impose strict lock down In seven more areas of Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government announced it is sealing off seven more areas in Lahore to stem the spread of the COVID-19, as cases of the virus continue to surge across Pakistan.

According to the reports, the provincial government decided to seal eight more areas of Lahore over coronavirus outbreak. 96,229 houses and 1.69 million population will be put under lockdown in all blocks of Gulberg (I, II, III), Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Faisal Town, Garden Town and interior Lahore Walled City.

The commissioner office told that 3,613 covid-19 cases have been reported in these localities. Section 144 has also been imposed to force the residents to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Patients who go home after defeating corona virus should donate their plasma under charity: Dr. Rashid According to the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for bathing, shrouding and other funeral rites of a person who has died of corona virus:

The total number of patients infected with the virus is 69536 with the highest number being 34708 in Lahore. Similarly 5554 in Rawalpindi, 4606 in Faisalabad, 4337 in Multan, 2461 in Gujranwala, 1839 in Sialkot and 1836 in Gujarat. The total number of coronavirus victims in a matter of hours is 1228 and the number of deaths is 21. After the best treatment in the government hospitals of Punjab, the number of those who went home after defeating the corona virus is about 20,000. A total of 445,339 diagnostic tests for corona virus have been conducted across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing an important press conference at 90 Shahra-e-Quaid-e-Azam here today. Danish Afzal and SP Security Lahore Bilal Zafar were present on the occasion. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid further said that so far 738 patients suffering from corona virus are being treated in public and private hospitals in Lahore. At present we have 250 beds in the high dependency units of government hospitals in Lahore and 60 ventilators are vacant. Thirty percent of the beds allocated for corona virus patients are available across the province.