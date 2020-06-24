World Bank approves $236 million grant for Pakistan

The World Bank has approved a $236 million grant for Pakistan as part of efforts to enhance learning and healthcare and address the threat of COVID-19.

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank has approved the grant and credits to support Pakistan’s efforts. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project ($200 million) and Balochistan Human Capital Investment Project ($36 million) will improve public services in education and health.

According to the statement released by the World Bank, the projects aim to increase the productive capacity of the workforce to bolster future economic growth in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Education and healthcare are at the heart of Pakistan’s vision for inclusive growth to enable its people to reach their greatest potential,” said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the project will reach 25 percent of the population and help the government increase the availability, utilization and quality of healthcare services in areas most affected by the pandemic. Education activities focus on learning opportunities for children at the primary and secondary school levels, particularly for girls and women, and take into account disruptions resulting from COVID-19.

In Balochistan, the project will support the government to improve service delivery by upgrading schools and health facilities in four districts, increase accountability of service providers by strengthening community engagement, and improve efficiencies in service delivery systems.