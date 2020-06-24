In a first, Islamabad to get Hindu temple, crematorium

A Hindu temple is being constructed in the federal capital making it the first temple to be built in the city since independence.

According to details, the temple will be constructed in the H-9/2 area of Islamabad. The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple was performed by Parliamentary Secretary on Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi on Tuesday. Others present on the occasion were Hindu Panchayat’s Pritam Das, Mahesh Chaudhry, Ashok Kumar, and Chaman Lal.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allotted a plot of 4 marlas to the Islamabad Hindu Panchayat in 2017 following the orders of the National Commission for Human Rights.

MNA Lal Chand said that the Muslims in India were being prevented from going to mosques but here in Pakistan the Hindu community was able to build a temple, “which proves the accommodative policy of Pakistan”.