Dr. Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh dies of coronavirus in Lahore

Notable international scholar, Dr. Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh who contracted the novel coronavirus has died today.

The deceased educationist’s death was confirmed by his family. Dr. Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh was put on a ventilator after admitted to a local hospital last night.

He was not only an international scholar but an educationist and analyst as well. He earned his Ph.D. in Mass Communication and Master (MA) in Journalism from the University of IOWA, USA.

He was undisputedly recognized as the mentor of majority of qualified Pakistani media personnel.

Previously he gained Master (MA) from Punjab University. He was bestowed upon John F Murray Award (USA). More than fifty research papers, authored by him, have been published internationally.

After retiring from Punjab University as Director of Institute of Communication Studies, Punjab University, Dr. Sheikh joined Superior University as Dean of the Department of Mass Communication Management Studies.

He was the first unanimously elected President of Pakistan Media Educators Council and a member of the Board of Studies of all the major universities of Pakistan. He was also the nominee of Chancellor as an Education Expert and a member of the academic council, university of Gujrat.

Dr Sheikh was acknowledged Mass Media Laureate/XVIth Star Award 2005, Leader of the New Millennium Gold Medal/XVIIth Star Award 2006 and the Star Laureate Award/XVIIIth Star Award 2007 by South Asia Publications.