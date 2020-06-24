Pakistan confirms first reinfection case of coronavirus

Pakistan has confirmed the first reinfection case of coronavirus at the Mayo hospital.

According to the Young Doctors Association (YDA), the reinfected patient is exhibiting more severe symptoms as compared to the previous symptoms of COVID-19, when the patient was first diagnosed.

In a post on social media, General Secretary of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Salman Kazmi wrote, “Just seen a case of reinfection from COVID-19 with more severe symptoms.”

“This shows we have more than one strain around as we do not have the capacity to test strains. So please be careful and always take precautions. This is the first case I have seen with proper symptoms of reinfection,” she added.

The reinfected patient, who is a doctor at Mayo Hospital in Lahore, had initially tested positive for the coronavirus three months ago while treating the COVID-19 patients. The doctor made a complete recovery and was discharged from the isolation.

Kazmi has urged the public to exercise caution as the antibodies produced against the Coronavirus through the plasma therapy does not offer long term protection. These antibodies can only protect recovered patients for three months only after which there are high chances of reinfection.