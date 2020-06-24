Daily Times

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

PSP leader Mustafa Kamal ‘misbehaves’ with anchor

Web Desk

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has received criticism after misbehaving with the anchor of private news channel during an interview.

The PSP chief was invited as a guest to answer several allegations he had levelled against his former party Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) after the verdict in the Dr Imran Farooque murder case.

Kamal struggled to answer whether he was responsible for being a part of the MQM and its subversive activities. Kamal instead accused the female anchor of answering a planned set of questions and not practicing real journalism.

The anchor reminded the PSP leader that he was the former mayor of Karachi when several of the activities took place. Kamal became the top trend on social media with the hashtag #MustafaKamalExposed calling out his misbahaviour.

