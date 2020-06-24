Pakistan wants united stance on Kashmir, Palestine

Pakistan urged the Muslim world to adopt a united stance on the long-standing issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

Addressing an international webinar in the capital Islamabad, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari urged the Muslim world to shed its dependence on the West and adopt a united stance on critical issues like Kashmir and Palestine in order to emerge as a respected global force.

Recently, she observed, some vocal statements had come from the Arab countries on social and conventional media regarding the treatment of Muslims in India and the Kashmir issue, which was a good sign.

The webinar, organized by Islamabad-based think tank Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), was also attended by British House of Lords Member Lord Nazir Ahmed, British MP Khalid Mehmood, Member of Turkish Prime Minister’s Advisory Board for Human Rights Dr Hamit Ersoy, Vice President to Egyptian National Constitutional Committee Dr. Kamal Helbawi, Istanbul University Professor Dr. Halil Tokar, and Qatar University professor Farhan Mujahid Chak.

The webinar was chaired by Khalid Rahman, Executive President IPS and moderated by Syed Muhammad Ali, IPS Senior Research Fellow.

Lord Nazir Ahmed stated that India is no longer a secular country whose political system is controlled by Hindutva extremist ideology that does not provide equal opportunities to its minorities.

He appreciated the Arab countries for beginning to see the true extremist Indian reality, which was hidden under the façade of secular democracy for a long time. He said that India is using its intelligence agency RAW to destabilize Pakistan particularly Karachi.

British Member of Parliament Khalid Mehmood called upon the Kashmiris to shed mutual differences and forge their ranks around the world to put greater pressure on world powers.