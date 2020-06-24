Parliamentarians continue targeting each other during budget debate

Parliamentarians on both sides of opposition and ruling PTI led government accusing each other and no one ready to accept other point of view.

As a tradition, opposition members rejected the annual budget for 2020-21 while the government not only defend it but also held responsible the previous governments for economic worries.

Participating in the discussion, Usama Qadri said the minimum wage should be fixed at twenty five thousand rupees. He said Karachi greatly contributes to the country’s economy but regretted that the city’s development is being ignored.

Junaid Akbar said it is unprecedented that the government gave a stimulus package of 1200 billion rupees to support different segments of the society during these difficult times. He said cash assistance should also be given to the overseas Pakistanis rendered jobless by the coronavirus.

Armaghan Subhani said interest free loans should be given to the farmers to strengthen the agriculture sector. He said work on the development schemes initiated by previous government should be resumed and completed.

Shagufta Jumani said the PTI government has failed to fulfill the promises made with the poor and middle class in the general elections.

Saleem Rehman was appreciative of the government for presenting a tax free budget when Coronavirus has jolted the economies around the world including that of Pakistan. He said over the last two years, road infrastructure has been improved in Swat to promote tourism.

Dr Shahnaz Baloch said priority should be given to the development of Balochistan. She stressed for enhancing testing capacity for Coronavirus. She said short and long term strategies need to be evolved to cope with the pandemic.

The Speaker took serious notice of the indecent and un-parliamentary remarks made by some members in the house yesterday. He said being the custodian of the house, he will take action against those members either they are from the treasury or the opposition benches. He said we have to ensure the prestige and dignity of the house.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said according to the rules, the members can criticize or raise objections but cannot resort to language ridiculing or humiliating anybody. He said rules also need to be framed to curb fake news.

Chaudhary Faqir Ahmad said tax relief has been given to the industrial sector in the budget but it carries no relief for the agriculture sector. He said the government should pay attention to the internal and external threats faced by the country.

Dr Ramesh Kumar stressed for improving the health infrastructure in the country to cope with the challenge such as Covid-19. He said credit goes to the present government for reducing the current account deficit.

Shazia Marri said government should set realistic targets for the next fiscal year. She said seriousness should be shown to deal with locusts. She said salaries of employees should be enhanced at least by five to ten percent as given by Sindh government.

Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari said the opposition parties should support the ruling party for creation of South Punjab province.

Ali Gohar Khan said the government has failed to deliver on its promises.

Faizullah Kamoka regretted the way the political leaders plundered the country in the past. He said he firmly believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest leader who can steer the country out of all crises.

Hamid Hameed regretted the economic growth has gone into negative under the present government which was about 5.8 in the previous regime.

Aftab Hussain Siddiqui described the budget 2020-21 people friendly. He said the government has cut its expenditures and enhanced allocations for Ehsaas program.

Gul Zafar Khan said online classes should immediately be started for the students in tribal districts. He said the problems faced by tribal areas should be addressed on priority basis.

Kheal Das expressed satisfaction that the situation of minorities in Pakistan is far better when compared with India where Modi government has unleashed persecution campaign against Muslims.

Wajiha Akram said the government has presented a balanced budget. She said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will take forward the country on the path of development.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Leaders in Parliament House to consider business of the House during 22nd Session (Budget) Session of the National Assembly.

The Speaker thanked all the parliamentary parties for their cooperation for harmonious conduct of House business and hoped that the same spirit would be maintained in the future sessions of the Assembly. The Speaker said that being custodian of the House, all the Members were equal and respectable for him; however, any individual attempt to disrupt the peace atmosphere of the House will not be tolerated. He reiterated that proceedings of the House would be conduct strictly in accordance with the rules and procedure of the Assembly.

The Parliamentary Leaders expressed their satisfaction on the conduct of House proceedings and provision of maximum opportunity to their members to take part in general debate on Budget. It was unanimously decided to reschedule the allotment of days for the consideration of demand for grants, finance bill and supplementary grants. According to the decision, general discussion on budget will be wound on Thursday; grants for demands and cut motions will be discussed on Friday and Saturday, while finance bill will be taken up on Sunday followed by passage of supplementary grants on Monday.