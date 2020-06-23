Euro zone downturn eased in June, V-shaped recovery in doubt

The historic euro zone economic downturn eased again this month as swathes of businesses reopened after closures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but a V-shaped recovery may be unlikely, a set of closely-watched surveys showed on Tuesday.

Over 9 million people globally have been infected by the coronavirus and around 500,000 have died. Although new cases are still being reported, governments across Europe are gradually easing tough restrictions on citizens and businesses. Surveys measuring the rate of change compared with the previous month showed activity was still contracting across much of Europe, however, with France a stand-out as lockdown loosening there led to a modest return to growth.

IHS Markit’s euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, recovered to 47.5 from May’s 31.9, moving closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. It hit a record-low 13.6 in April.

A Reuters poll had predicted a more modest rise to 42.4.

“As much as more than a month of (full) lockdowns had sent economies into a standstill, the gradual reopenings of the last two months have led to a sharp rebound in activity.