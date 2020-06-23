Lead gets lifeline as essential industries energise battery demand

Demand for lead-acid batteries from hospitals and food producers seeking more backup power during the coronavirus pandemic is helping battery and lead producers weather a collapse in orders from the auto sector. For high-quality lead producers such as Glencore’s Britannia Refined Metals, Ecobat Technologies and others, the additional demand from customers outside the car industry has helped keep price discounts in check during the pandemic.

Industrial batteries account for 20-30% of global lead consumption, while auto batteries account for around 55%. Industries deemed as essential during the pandemic, such as hospitals, food producers and supermarkets, are stocking up on batteries produced by companies such as EnerSys, Ecobat and GS Yuasa to power backup generators and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

A global move to working from home has also boosted demand from the technology firms who need to keep networks running. Europe’s largest lead producer Ecobat said its sales on the continent held steady in the first quarter, compared with an estimated 10% drop in the sector overall.