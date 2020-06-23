Naimal calls Hamza Ali Abbasi ‘a man with a heart of gold’

Hamza Ali Abbasi received love and wishes from her wife Naimal Khawar and fans as the former actor turned 36 on Tuesday.

Naimal Khawar shared a sweet note for husband on his birthday, calling him ‘a man with a heart of gold’. Taking to Instagram, Naimal shared a loved-up selfie and an adorable photo with her husband and wrote: “A man with a heart of gold, filled with so much purity.”

She further wrote, “Thankyou for lighting up my world everyday. Happy birthday my love [sic]”, adding heart emojis.

Hamza Ali Abbasi also shared the same photo on his Instagram story and showered love on his wife.

The endearing posts have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans also extended greetings to the Alif actor on his birthday.