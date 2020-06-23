Ayesha Omar becomes ‘Ertugrul’ fan

While several Pakistani actors have praised Turkish series Ertugrul, others are criticising the Pakistan Television (PTV) for airing the popular Turkish TV show with Urdu dubbing.

Amid all the debate going on, the TV and film actress Ayesha Omar couldn’t help but start watching the show.

Ayesha on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her visit to Turkey as she informed her fans that she is watching Ertugrul.

“Started watching @trtertugrul_en #ertug?rul so throwing it back to beautiful Turkey in my head. Outside the magnificent Blue Mosque,” she captioned her Instagram post.

‘Dirilus: Ertugrul’ or ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The TV series has set new viewership records on PTV’s YouTube channel.