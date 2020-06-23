Divya Khosla Kumar calls Sonu Nigam ‘thankless’ after his ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

Hours after singer Sonu Nigam came down heavily on Bhushan Kumar in an explosive video, the T-Series boss’ wife Divya Khosla Kumar called him out for being ‘thankless’ and stated that it was their company that gave him his major break in the industry.

On Monday, Sonu Nigam warned Bhushan Kumar to not mess with him. This is the second video the ‘Deewana’ singer posted in a couple of days. In the earlier one, he had alleged that the music industry is run like the mafia, but didn’t take a particular name.

In the recent video, Sonu Nigam said, “Bhushan Kumar, I have to mention your name. And you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person.”

The singer also said that Bhushan Kumar had requested him to record an album for T-Series. Sonu further said that Bhushan Kumar had asked to introduce him to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray and save him from gangster Abu Salem.

In her reply to Sonu Nigam, Divya wrote on her Instagram stories, “Today it’s all about who can run a good campaign.. I’m even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. Sonu Nigam – such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world.”

In her next post, Divya accused Sonu of doing publicity and used the lines from his song ‘Acha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka’ in the statement.

“Sonu Nigam ji, T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the,, But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka,” the actress-filmmaker wrote.

In the video, Sonu Nigam had said, “Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting me? ‘Brother, record an album for me. Brother, record ‘Deewana’ for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me`? Do you remember? Don`t mess with me, I am warning you.”

“Do you remember Marina Kanwar? I don`t know no why they spoke and why they backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don`t mess with me.”

In the earlier video posted on Instagram in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sonu Nigam had appealed to music companies to be a little kind towards newcomer artistes, saying otherwise more people will commit suicide. “Today actor Sushant Singh Rajput has died, tomorrow it can be a singer, writer, lyricist as well,” he said.