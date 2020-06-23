Students postpone protest after governor assures university students of resolving issues

LAHORE: The talks between Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun and Student Action Committee succeed. After successful negotiations, the Universities Student Action Committee (USAC) postponed the sit-in outside Governor House and across Punjab.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that students are the future of Pakistan and the government stands by them.

The governor and the provincial minister held talks with members of the Students Action Committee, including Hamza Mustafa and Sibt-e-Hassan. The action committee apprised them of the problems faced by the university students due to the coronavirus crisis.

Governor Punjab Sarwar has set up an eight-member committee headed by the Secretary Higher Education to solve the problems of university students. The president of the Private Universities Association will also be a member of the committee.