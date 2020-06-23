Pakistan Rangers, police arrest 12 suspected criminals

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers claimed to have arrested 12 suspected criminals, including two extortionists and a target killer, from different areas of the metropolis.

Rangers spokesperson said among the arrested accused one of the criminal, Nadeem, is affiliated with the Lyari gang war and involved in several target killing cases in the city.

The spokesman further said on a tip-off, the rangers’ teams conducted raids in Shahrah-e-Faisal and Jackson areas and detained two extortionists.

The Rangers’ official said that the arrested extortionists, Khurram Ali alias Badisha and Ajmal Khan were involved in collecting money from traders in the city.

The spokesperson further said that seven street criminals were apprehended from Nazimabad, Madinah Colony, Jackson, Mithadar and Tipu Sultan areas of the metropolis.

Separately, two drug peddlers were detained by the paramilitary forces from Lyari’s Kalakot and Gulshan areas. He said that the apprehended criminals were handed over to the police for legal formalities.

The rangers also recovered drugs, weapons, stolen motorcycles, and other stuff from the suspects’ possession.

Earlier, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had conducted joint operations with city police apprehended 15 suspected criminals from different parts of the city.

According to a press release issued by the paramilitary force’s spokesman, the paramilitary force and police nabbed 15 criminals, including notorious dacoits, and drug peddlers during their targeted operations.