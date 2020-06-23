China’s People’s Liberation Army medical team calls on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s medical team met with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Chinese delegation was led by Major General Dr. Zhao Fei.Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan was also present in the meeting.

A ten member People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Medical Team led by Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu, Chief of ICU Department, PLA General Hospital, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS, today. During the interaction, matters related to COVID containment and Pakistan’s… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/1wB1jNsjkL — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 23, 2020

According to Pakistan Army Public Relations (ISPR), the Chinese delegation was led by Major General Dr. Zhao Feu. The meeting discussed Pakistan’s efforts to curb the spread of the corona virus, ISPR said.The ISPR said the army chief thanked China for its prompt assistance, medical supplies and sending a team of experts.

The Army Chief expressed gratitude for support related to immediate medical supplies & other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic. The COAS said that while world is still making efforts to find cure against COVID-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact..

On the occasion, the Army Chief said that global cooperation in the fight against corona virus is essential