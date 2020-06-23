An Indian man married a wooden puppet at ‘last wish’ of his 90-year-old father

In India, a young man married a wooden puppet at the ‘last wish’ of his 90-year-old father.

The marriage took place as usual, while the bride’s relatives performed all the wedding rituals and ceremonies as usual.

Prayagraj: A man was married to an effigy in Ghurpur as per his father’s wish. Father of the bridegroom says, “I have 9 sons of which 8 were married. My 9th son has no property and is not intelligent, so I got him married to an effigy. (18.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/FiONuWdAQO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2020

Indian media revealed that the wedding took place on Wednesday in Prayag Raj, a rural area of ​​Uttar Pradesh.

The wooden “bride” was decked in a red silk and flowers and every ritual, including the ‘jai mala‘or exchange of garlands and ‘pheras‘ or seven rounds of the fire, were performed. A priest was also present to solemnize the marriage.

Reports say Shiv Mohan was insistent that all his sons must be married before he dies. Relatives and local priests apparently convinced him that in the absence of a bride, an effigy will do, and it not uncommon thing.

A handful of relatives were also present and small feast was organized.

There are rituals in many parts of the country of symbolic weddings to a tree.