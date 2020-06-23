Gold hits historical rise of rs 102,000 per tola in domestic market

Gold prices hit an historical rise of Rs. 102,000 per tola in the domestic market.

As per to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA), The per tola price of yellow metal rose by Rs 1,300 to Rs 102,000 while 10-gram gold rate rose by Rs 1,114 to trade at Rs 87,448.

On the other hand, the silver prices remained flat at Rs 1,050 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver stayed stagnant at Rs 900.20.

In the international market, gold prices inched up by $12 to $1,748 per ounce while silver was pegged at $17.86 per ounce.