Elahi congratulates CM Buzdar for presenting relief-oriented budget

Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch. Parvez Elahi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. Both discussed different matters of mutual interest. Ch. Parvez Elahi congratulated the CM for presenting a relief-oriented budget while the chief minister appreciated the efforts of Ch. Parvez Elahi for amicably administering the session. Both reiterated the commitment to jointly work for serving the masses and also expressed their satisfaction over the best working relationship.

The CM gave in-principle approval to the project of 500-bed mother-and-child hospital in Gujrat. This project has been proposed by the speaker Punjab assembly and the CM assured to provide funds on a priority basis. He stated that mother-and-child hospitals are also being established in other districts to support the wellness of mothers and their children.

The CM added that allies will remain an ally and alliance will be further strengthened. The alliance with PML-Q is even-more stronger and the relationship has been further improved, he affirmed. Those who are waiting for any dent will be disappointed as both will remain united forever. No conspiracy of those creating misconceptions will ever succeed and the mission of public service will be continued along with allies, he emphasised and further stated that the journey of public service will be moved forward with accelerated speed. The opposition has no public welfare agenda and is rather engaged in politics over non-issues. The CM added.

Speaker Parvez Elahi announced to forever side with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar adding that they are standing shoulder to shoulder with PTI in the journey of public service. The opposition has no welfare agenda nor any planning to deal with coronavirus, he added. He regretted that the past rulers made enmity with the people by stopping the landmark projects of his tenure. We only believe in public service and will continue to work jointly for providing relief to the masses, he said. The designs of those trying to dent the alliance will not be materialized. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is serving the masses with diligence, he added. Moonis Elahi MNA, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present on this occasion.

Provincial Ministers and MPAs called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about problems relating to their constituencies.

Talking on this occasion, the CM observed that citizens will have to follow the restriction of wearing face masks to overcome the spread of coronavirus adding that the government will strictly get it implemented. The citizens can remain safe from coronavirus and also ensure the safety of their loved ones by following the governmental instructions, he said. It is in the interest of the citizens to follow the policy of social distancing as well. Observing safety precautions will help in their safety and the citizens should not go out without need, he added. The CM said that a comprehensive strategy has been evolved to solve the constituency- related problems and assured that every genuine issue will be dealt with on merit.

Those who called on CM included provincial ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Nauman Langrial, Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari and Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col. (R) Ejaz Hussain Minhas and MPAs Rai Zahoor Ahmad and Malik Mukhtar Ahmad.

Chairperson Board of Directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Rohi Raees Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and presented a cheque of one crore and ninety lakh rupees for Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. The CM thanked her and stated the impecunious stratum is more affected due to coronavirus and PM Imran Khan-led government is vigorously working to provide financial assistance to the affectees. The philanthropists are wholeheartedly donating and the government is the custodian of the collected amount. Helping the affectees is a joint responsibility and the government is committed to saving lives as well as to protect the people from hunger, he added. MD SNGPL Amer Tufail was also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of famous religious scholar Allama Talib Johri. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace. Talib Johri was a renowned scholar and his religious services will be remembered till lately, the CM added.