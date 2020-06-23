COAS visits Pakistan Navy War College

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore on Monday, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

According to ISPR press release, COAS addressed the participants of 49th Naval Staff Course and faculty members of Pakistan Navy War College. While appreciating, COAS said that Naval War College is a prestigious institution of Pakistan Navy, where officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are trained for assumption of key Command and Staff appointments.

He applauded that Pakistan Navy with proud history of valour and sacrifices as formidable force has always come upto the expectations of the nation in defending the maritime frontiers of motherland. During the address, COAS also focused on geostrategic environment, security challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival, he was received by Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College. Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan Commander Lahore Corps was also present at the occasion.