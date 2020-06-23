Allama Talib Jauhari passes away at 80

Widely respected religious scholar and orator Allama Talib Jauhari passed away at a private hospital on Sunday night after a long illness. He was 80.

Sources said the well-known Shia scholar, whose speeches during Muharram used to be televised regularly, had been under treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital for the past 15 days. He left behind three sons to mourn his death.

According to the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen media cell, Allama Jauhari was born on Aug 27, 1939 in Patna, Bihar. He obtained his early education from his father, Maulana Mohammad Mustafa Jauhar.

In 1949 he migrated to Pakistan along with his father. Later he left for Najaf, Iraq, where he studied religion for a full ten years under the tutelage of renowned Shia scholars of the time.

Allama Jauhari commanded respect among members of his sect in great part because he was a class fellow of the widely revered scholar Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani.

In 1965 he came back to Karachi and was appointed principal of the Jamia Imamia.

In time he made a name not just as a religious scholar but also as an orator.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Cabinet members and other political leaders have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of prominent religious scholar Talib Jauhari. .

President Arif Alvi telephoned Asad Jauhari the son of late Allama Tablib Jauhari and expressed deepest grief and sorrow over his death. He said that the services of the deceased over religious harmony will always be remembered, we are with the bereaved family in this time of distress. President prayed for the deceased to get highest rank in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deepest grief and sorrow over the demise of Allama Talib Jauhari, the gap because of his death can never be filled, he added. He prayed for him to get highest rank in Jannah and condolences with the family of deceased.

Meanwhile the political leadership also expressed profound grief over his demise and prayed for his forgiveness.

Religious, political and social circles, while paying tribute to Allama Talib Jauhari have said the deceased has played pivotal role in forging sectarian harmony.

They said Allama Talib Jauhari’s Sham-e-Ghariban and Nishtar Park conventions will always be remembered.

Meanwhile, the COAS expresses grief on demise of renowned religious scholar, Allama Talib Jauhari, says in press release. May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aameen.” COAS.