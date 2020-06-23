Punjab govt earns Rs 750m through auction of worn-out office items

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the provincial government has earned more than 75 crore rupees from the auction of worn-out office items. The CM had asked Chief Secretary and IG Police a few months earlier for auction of useless office items and the process has been completed now. In the regard, the CM has stated that this step also helped in cleaning the offices’ premises and the auction process has been completed by following the due process of law. The past rulers mercilessly looted the public exchequer but the incumbent PTI government is the custodian of public money, he said. Resources can be generated if one has the passion for public service and there is no other example of correct utilization of resources while maintaining austerity as ensured by the PTI government, the CM concluded.