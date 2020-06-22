SNGPL contributes Rs 19m to PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has donated Rs. 19 Million in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19. Chairperson SNGPL Board of Directors Roohi Raees Khan and Managing Director Amer Tufail presented the cheque to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Chief Minister House, Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that the Company has so far donated Rs. 38 Million for Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid-19. A cheque of Rs. 19 Million was presented to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in the month of April by Chairperson BOD Roohi Raees Khan and Senior Management of the Company.

The Board of Directors, in a statement, said that the Company stands with the nation in these challenging times and will make every possible effort to help Government of Pakistan in coming out successfully from the pandemic.