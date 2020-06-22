KE advises precaution during summer

In preparation for the dual seasonal spikes in temperatures and power demand, especially during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, K-Electric (KE) has implemented initiatives to strengthen its network whilst ensuring business continuity of key operations in light of the aggressive spread of the pandemic. Both these efforts are underpinned by a rigorous focus on the safety of both employees and customers. Ahead of the summer season, the power utility engaged with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other administrative bodies for a concerted and coordinated response. Despite lockdowns and the impact of COVID-19 on employee strength, KE’s Rapid Response Teams have continued to remain available 24/7 throughout the city for resolution of any power-related issues.

In addition, KE has propagated Safety and Health advisories, including the strong request for customers to remain within the comfort of their homes and transact with KE via online platforms including its website, 118 call-centre and the KE Live App. Summer protection campaigns are being carried out in the densely populated areas of Korangi, Orangi, Lyari, Landing, Malir, Surjani through banners and announcements. Community leaders are also encouraged to reinforce the heat wave precautions within their communities. In addition, 400 members of KE on-ground staff is undergoing training on first-aid techniques so as to support in case of any need.

Per KE’s spokesperson, “KE has invested over Rs. 14 Billion in the power distribution area in the last year alone, adding 38 feeders, over 500 PMTs and converted 1,349 PMTs onto theft-resistant Aerial Bundled Cables, thus increasing load-shed free feeders to over 70%. KE urges customers to support its efforts to ensure reliable power supply by reporting power theft and ensuring energy conservation.”